THE DEPARTMENT of Justice (DoJ) filed new human trafficking charges against ex-Mayor Alice L. Guo, who has alleged links with illegal gaming operators in her town, an official confirmed on Wednesday.

DoJ Spokesman Jose Dominic F. Clavano IV said in a chance interview the department has filed the case against Ms. Guo before the regional trial court (RTC) of Pasig City. The case was filed on Tuesday, Sept. 17, he noted.

Apart from Ms. Guo, among the respondents were Dennis Cunanan, former deputy director general of Technology and Livelihood Resource Center and representative of the Zun Yuan Technology, as well as 12 executives and founders of the three companies and Ms. Guo’s alleged business partners.

Ms. Guo is also the subject of two arrest warrants from the Senate and a Capas RTC. Mr. Clavano said the DoJ expects the Pasig RTC to issue an arrest warrant after probable cause is determined.

Her legal counsel, Stephen L. David, and Mr. Cunanan’s lawyer, Iryl B. Boco, did not immediately respond to a text message seeking comment.

She is facing mounting legal battles after authorities last March raided an illegal gaming operator compound in her town in the northern Philippines, while her real identity is also being questioned. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana