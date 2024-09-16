THE Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said that Tropical Depression (TD) “Gener,” would make landfall over Isabela or Aurora province by Monday night or early Tuesday (Sept. 17).

“Gener will likely cross the landmass of mainland Luzon as a tropical depression, although the possibility of reaching tropical storm category or slight weakening prior to landfall is not ruled out,” PAGASA noted in a 5 p.m. report.

The state weather bureau said that Gener had intensified into a tropical depression category east of Aurora province in early-Monday.

As of 5 p.m., Gener was last seen 290 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan province. It was packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) and moving northwestward at 10 kph.

The weather agency said that the TD may likely intensify into a tropical storm over the West Philippine Sea.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal no. 1 has been raised over the provinces of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Ifugao, and Mountain Province.

Signal no. 1 was, likewise, hoisted in Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Zambales, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Aurora, and the northern portion of Quezon including Polillo Islands.

Areas placed under storm signals are expecting wind speeds of 36 kph to 61 kph along with intermittent rains in the next 36 hours.

PAGASA added that Gener may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility between Sept. 17 and Sept. 18 (Wednesday).

The weather bureau had also issued a gale warning over the coastal waters of Southern Luzon, the seaboards of Visayas, and Mindanao.

“Sea travel in these waters is risky for small seacrafts, including all types of motor bancas,” PAGASA added. — Adrian H. Halili