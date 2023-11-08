THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said it identified the types of farms that are eligible for priority status in the rollout of vaccines for avian influenza (AI), also known as bird flu.

Under the guidelines, priority has been given to commercial farms for layer chicken, layer chicken breeders, broiler chicken breeders, free-range breeders, grandparent broiler breeders, as well as small-hold layer/native chicken, duck, game fowl, turkey, and goose farms.

Commercial broiler chicken, small-hold broiler, quail, pigeon, and exotic bird farms were ineligible.

The guidelines recognize two types of vaccine deployment — protective emergency vaccination and preventive vaccination.

The DA said it will prioritize areas with a significant number of AI cases for protective emergency vaccinations. Areas at risk of an outbreak may be subject to preventive vaccination. — Adrian H. Halili