THE Department of Justice (DoJ) on Wednesday said the Bureau of Immigration (BI) should have custody of the embattled former Mayor Alice L. Guo, who has alleged links with illegal gaming operations, as her immigration case precedes other charges.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla in a briefing said Ms. Guo will be brought to the custody of the BI “when everything clears up” after securing permission from a court.

“If anyone should really detain Alice Guo, it should be the Bureau of Immigration because the immigration case should take precedence over everything,” he said in mixed English and Filipino.

Among Ms. Guo’s immigration offenses include using fake passports and falsifying her nationality.

He said some individuals in the Department of Foreign Affairs might also be involved as it is the only agency with the authority to issue passports.

The former local chief is currently under the custody of the Senate after a Capas, Tarlac court, which issued an arrest warrant against her, allowed her to testify before the Senate committee about illegal activities concerning illegal offshore gaming. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana