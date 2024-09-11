KATHERINE CASSANDRA L. ONG, an alleged leader of an illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) in Porac, Pampanga, asked the Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday to stop both houses of Congress from “acting in a punitive nature” during legislative probes.

In her petition, filed by her legal counsel Ferdinand S. Topacio, she asked the top court to determine if legislators committed grave abuse of discretion during their investigation into her alleged POGO links.

“[Ong] is at serious risk of having her basic constitutional rights of, inter alia, remaining silent, that against self-incrimination, the right to counsel and the right to be treated with respect as a resource person in a legislative hearing in aid of legislation, brazenly violated by the [both chambers of Congress],” the 53-petition read.

She also asked the tribunal to stop the committees from acting in a punitive nature from “invocation of my constitutional rights, threats of any sanction against my lawyer for the exercise of his profession of counseling me.”

The House of Representatives quad-committee (human rights, public accountability, dangerous drugs, and public order) is currently probing her connections to the raided Lucky South 99 POGO hub in Porac, Pampanga. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana