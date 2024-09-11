THE COMMISSION on Human Rights (CHR) said it is considering working with the Public Attorney’s Office next year to release wrongfully accused inmates, and to boost its support programs for victims of extralegal killings.

“We intend to intensify our support to the victims of extrajudicial killings, not only on the accountability of the violator, but also on the welfare of the victims” CHR Chairperson Richard P. Palpal-latoc told BusinessWorld on the sidelines of a Senate Finance Committee hearing on the agency’s proposed budget next year.

“For the release of innocent persons deprived of liberties, maybe a collaboration with the Public Attorney’s office is possible, and we will look into direct services that we can provide.”

Many of the country’s jails fail to meet the UN’s minimum standards given inadequate food, poor nutrition and unsanitary conditions, according to Human Rights Watch.

The International Criminal Court has reopened its probe of ex-President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s anti-illegal drug campaign, saying it was not satisfied with Philippine efforts to probe human rights abuses.

The government estimates that at least 6,117 suspected drug dealers were killed in police operations. Human rights groups say as many as 30,000 suspects died. — John Victor D. Ordoñez