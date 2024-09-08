THE UNITED Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) have activated 900 Wi-Fi spots across 450 new locations nationwide.

The Wi-Fi spots were placed in 150 public health facilities, 150 geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas, and 150 indigenous peoples communities, the UNDP said in a Sept. 5 statement.

These were activated in two separate events, July 4 in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, and Aug. 15 in Malaybalay City, Bukidnon.

Implemented under the Connectivity, Capability, and Resiliency through Free Wi-Fi for All Project, the new Wi-Fi spots are expected to enhance internet and healthcare access in underserved areas, UNDP said.

“By introducing free Wi-Fi to public health facilities, we are taking decisive steps toward realizing the unified patient referral system envisioned under the Universal Healthcare Act,” DICT Secretary Ivan John E. Uy said during the July launch. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana