INFLUENZA-LIKE ILLNESSES (ILIs) in the Philippines rose by over 50% in the past four weeks, its health agency said, as the country coped with heavy rains.

The Department of Health (DoH) said 9,491 flu-like cases nationwide had been recorded from July 28 to Aug. 10, 55% higher compared to 6,124 cases a week earlier.

All regions except the Bangsamoro in southern Philippines have shown an increase in cases in the past four weeks, it said in a statement.

The total number of influenza-like cases in the country had hit 102,216 ILIs from Jan. 1 to Aug. 4, 18% lower than the 125,153 cases reported during the same period last year, the agency added.

“However, there has been an increase in cases over the last three to four weeks, consistent with the ongoing rainy season,” it said.

Influenza-like illnesses present common symptoms including fever, cough, sore throat, colds, body aches, and headaches, according to the agency.

Influenza A accounted for 28.5% or 777 cases, followed by Rhinovirus at 28.2% or 770 cases, and Enterovirus at 24.7% or 675 cases. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza