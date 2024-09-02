Home The Nation September 3 classes suspended amid Tropical Storm Enteng and Southwest Monsoon
September 3 classes suspended amid Tropical Storm Enteng and Southwest Monsoon
The Philippine government has suspended classes for public schools and government offices in the National Capital Region (NCR) and Region IV-A (CALABARZON) because of Tropical Storm Enteng and the Southwest Monsoon.
In light of Malacañang’s announcement, cities in NCR have also suspended classes for private schools.
Metro Manila:
- Caloocan – All levels
- Las Piñas – All levels
- Manila – All levels
- Marikina – All levels
- Muntinlupa – All levels
- Parañaque – All levels
- Pasay – All levels
- Pasig – All levels
- Quezon City – All levels
CALABARZON provinces have also posted their announcements on social media.
CALABARZON
- Rizal – All levels
- Laguna – All levels
- Batangas – All levels (modular distance learning to be implemented)
- Laurel, Batangas – All levels
- Lipa, Batangas – All levels
- Cavite – All levels
- Polillo, Quezon province – all levels
Here is a list of other municipalities and cities who have announced class suspensions due to the unfavorable weather conditions brough about by Tropical Storm Enteng:
MIMAROPA
- Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro – All levels (public and private)
Cagayan Valley Region
- Aparri, Cagayan – All levels, (public and private)
- Pamplona, Cagayan – Preschool to high school (public and private)
- Peñablanca, Cagayan – Preschool to high school (public and private)
- Nueva Vizcaya – All levels (public and private)
Central Luzon
- Hagonoy, Bulacan – All levels (suggested to utilize Alternative Delivery Mode (ADM))
- Malolos, Bulacan – All levels (public and private)
- Santa Maria, Bulacan – All levels (public and private)
- Nueva Ecija – All levels (public and private)
- Bamban, Tarlac – All levels (public and private)
- Concepcion, Tarlac– All levels (public and private)
- La Paz, Tarlac – All levels (public and private)
- Moncada, Tarlac – All levels (public and private)
- Tarlac City, Tarlac – All levels (public and private)
- Paniqui, Tarlac – All levels (public and private)
- Pura, Tarlac – All levels (public and private)
- Santa Ignacia, Tarlac – Preschool to high school (public and private)
- Ramos, Tarlac – All levels (public and private)
- Botolan, Zambales– All levels (public and private)
- Iba, Zambales – All levels (public and private)
- Subic, Zambales – All levels (public and private)
- Aurora province – All levels (public and private)
- Angeles City, Pampanga – All levels (public and private)
- Bataan province – All levels (public and private)
Bicol Region
- Naga, Camarines Sur – all levels (public and private)
Cordillera Administrative Region
- Calanasan, Apayao – All levels (public and private)
- Baguio City – Preschool to high school (public and private)
- La Trinidad, Benguet – Preschool to high school (public and private)
Ilocos Region
- Bacnotan, La Union – All levels (public and private)
- Pangasinan – All levels (public and private)
- Infanta, Pangasinan – All levels (public and private – until September 4, 2024)
- Dagupan City – All levels (public and private)
- Ilocos Sur – All levels (public and private)
According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administrations (PAGASA), Enteng continues to move towards north northwestward over Isabela as of 8 PM. – Almira Louise S. Martinez