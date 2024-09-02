(SEPT 2, 2024) Residents wade through heavy flooding along Felix Avenue and inner roads at the boundary of Cainta and Pasig City due to intense rain brought by tropical storm Enteng and the enhanced Habagat on Monday. The local police has commissioned dump trucks to transport stranded commuters along Felix Avenue. (PHOTO BY MIGUEL DE GUZMAN)

The Philippine government has suspended classes for public schools and government offices in the National Capital Region (NCR) and Region IV-A (CALABARZON) because of Tropical Storm Enteng and the Southwest Monsoon. 

In light of Malacañang’s announcement, cities in NCR have also suspended classes for private schools. 

Metro Manila: 

CALABARZON provinces have also posted their announcements on social media. 

CALABARZON 

  • Batangas – All levels (modular distance learning to be implemented) 

Here is a list of other municipalities and cities who have announced class suspensions due to the unfavorable weather conditions brough about by Tropical Storm Enteng: 

MIMAROPA 

Cagayan Valley Region 

Central Luzon 

  • Hagonoy, Bulacan – All levels (suggested to utilize Alternative Delivery Mode (ADM))  

Bicol Region 

Cordillera Administrative Region 

  • Baguio City – Preschool to high school (public and private) 

Ilocos Region 

  • Pangasinan – All levels (public and private) 
  • Ilocos Sur – All levels (public and private) 

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administrations (PAGASA), Enteng continues to move towards north northwestward over Isabela as of 8 PM.Almira Louise S. Martinez

