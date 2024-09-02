The Philippine government has suspended classes for public schools and government offices in the National Capital Region (NCR) and Region IV-A (CALABARZON) because of Tropical Storm Enteng and the Southwest Monsoon.

In light of Malacañang’s announcement, cities in NCR have also suspended classes for private schools.

Metro Manila:

Caloocan – All levels

Las Piñas – All levels

Manila – All levels

Marikina – All levels

Muntinlup a – All levels

Parañaque – All levels

Pasay – All levels

Pasig – All levels

Quezon City – All levels

CALABARZON provinces have also posted their announcements on social media.

CALABARZON

Rizal – All levels

Laguna – All levels

Batangas – All levels (modular distance learning to be implemented)

Laurel, Batangas – All levels

Lipa, Batangas – All levels

Cavite – All levels

Polillo, Quezon province – all levels

Here is a list of other municipalities and cities who have announced class suspensions due to the unfavorable weather conditions brough about by Tropical Storm Enteng:

MIMAROPA

Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro – All levels (public and private)

Cagayan Valley Region

Aparri, Cagayan – All levels, (public and private)

Pamplona, Cagayan – Preschool to high school (public and private)

Peñablanca, Cagayan – Preschool to high school (public and private)

Nueva Vizcaya – All levels (public and private)

Central Luzon

Hagonoy, Bulacan – All levels (suggested to utilize Alternative Delivery Mode (ADM))

Malolos, Bulacan – All levels (public and private)

Santa Maria, Bulacan – All levels (public and private)

Nueva Ecija – All levels (public and private)

Bamban, Tarlac – All levels (public and private)

Concepcion, Tarlac – All levels (public and private)

La Paz, Tarlac – All levels (public and private)

Moncada , Tarlac – All levels (public and private)

Tarlac City, Tarlac – All levels (public and private)

Paniqui, Tarlac – All levels (public and private)

Pura, Tarlac – All levels (public and private)

Santa Ignacia, Tarlac – Preschool to high school (public and private)

Ramos, Tarlac – All levels (public and private)

Botolan, Zambales – All levels (public and private)

Iba, Zambales – All levels (public and private)

Subic, Zambale s – All levels (public and private)

Aurora province – All levels (public and private)

Angeles City, Pampanga – All levels (public and private)

Bataan province – All level s (public and private)

Bicol Region

Naga, Camarines Sur – all levels (public and private)

Cordillera Administrative Region

Calanasan, Apayao – All levels (public and private)

Baguio City – Preschool to high school (public and private)

La Trinidad, Benguet – Preschool to high school (public and private)

Ilocos Region

Bacnotan, La Union – All levels (public and private)

Pangasinan – All levels (public and private)

Infanta, Pangasinan – All levels (public and private – until September 4, 2024)

Dagupan City – All levels (public and private)

Ilocos Sur – All levels (public and private)

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administrations (PAGASA), Enteng continues to move towards north northwestward over Isabela as of 8 PM. – Almira Louise S. Martinez