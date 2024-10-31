The rise in volume of commuters can also mean a rise in online scams, according to the Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Wednesday.

To safeguard travelers during this period, the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC), the DOTr, and Scam Watch Pilipinas reactivated the “Oplan Bantay Lakbay: Undas 2024” to protect travelers from online fraud.

“We have made the necessary preparations and mobilized our people to assist travelers at all our travel access points nationwide, whether by air, land, or sea,” DOTr Assistant Secretary Hector A. Villacorta said.

The information drive aims to warn Filipinos and other tourists against different types of online scams in preparation for All Soul’s Day and the volume of passengers going to provinces.

“While our fellow Filipinos are eager to visit the grave of our dearly departed, we sometimes also fall prey to online scammers through hotel and transportation bookings,” Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) Executive Director Undersecretary Alexander K. Ramos said.

The department reminds the public to be careful dealing with open and unsecured Wi-Fi, fake e-wallet apps, fake customer service, fake accommodations scams, too-good-to-be-true deals, fake travel agents, charity cons, counterfeit cash, hidden CCTVs, and ticket fixers.

Mr. Ramos added that victims of cybercrime can also report incidents or any travel concerns to the CICC’s 24/7 Inter-Agency Response Center (IARC) Hotline 1326.

“Our response team from CICC are closely coordinating with their counterparts from DOTr,” he said.

Online scam victims are advised to report to 1326. Meanwhile, text scams or phishing email screenshots can be reported on the eGov Super App via eReport.

Detecting suspicious calls and text messages can also be done in the Whoscall application, Scam Watch Pilipinas Co-Founder Jocel de Guzman said.

The information drive will run from October 30 to November 5 to ensure a safe and efficient travel experience during the commemoration. – Almira Louise S. Martinez