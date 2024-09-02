Several domestic flights throughout the Philippines have been canceled today, September 2, due to unfavorable weather conditions, according to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

All passengers were advised to check their flight status regularly by visiting their respective airlines.

As of 11:00 AM, the following have announced flight cancellations.

The Philippine Airlines (PAL):

PR 2671/2672 Manila-Calbayog-Manila

PR 2921/2922 Manila-Legazpi-Manila

PR 2923/2924 Manila-Legazpi-Manila

PR 2927/2928 Manila-Legazpi-Manila

PR 2680/2681 Cebu-Busuanga (Coron)-Cebu

PR 2965/2966 Manila-Busuanga (Coron)-Manila

PR 2963/2964 Manila-Busuanga (Coron)-Manila

Customers affected by the cancellations may opt to convert their tickets to travel credits, rebook or reroute, and refund.

To know more, kindly visit and contact PAL at (+632) 8539-0000 / (+632) 8855-8888.

Cebu Pacific:

DG 6031/6032: Manila – San Jose – Manila

DG 6177/6178: Manila – Masbate – Manila

DG 6193/6194: Manila – Legazpi (Daraga) – Manila

DG 6118: Naga – Manila

5J 321/322: Manila – Legazpi (Daraga) – Manila

5J 325/326: Manila – Legazpi (Daraga) – Manila

5J 821/822: Manila – Virac – Manila

5J 196/197: Manila – Cauayan – Manila

5J 506/507: Manila – Tuguegarao – Manila

According to Cebu Pacific, affected passengers were informed via email and provided options such as free rebooking, travel funds, and refunds.

For additional information, contact Cebu Pacific.

AirAsia:

Z2 223/224: Manila – Caticlan – Manila

Z2 315/316: Manila – Iloilo -Manila

Passengers for the following flights may avail of the standard recovery options: free change of flights, credit account, and full refund, AirAsia said.

“Adjustments to certain flight schedules are necessary to ensure the safety and comfort of our guests and crew,” AirAsia Philippines Communications & Public Affairs Head and First Officer Steve F. Dailisan said.

Travelers may contact AirAsia via their website. – Almira Louise S. Martinez