Airlines cancel domestic flights due to Tropical Storm 'Enteng'
Several domestic flights throughout the Philippines have been canceled today, September 2, due to unfavorable weather conditions, according to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).
All passengers were advised to check their flight status regularly by visiting their respective airlines.
As of 11:00 AM, the following have announced flight cancellations.
The Philippine Airlines (PAL):
- PR 2671/2672 Manila-Calbayog-Manila
- PR 2921/2922 Manila-Legazpi-Manila
- PR 2923/2924 Manila-Legazpi-Manila
- PR 2927/2928 Manila-Legazpi-Manila
- PR 2680/2681 Cebu-Busuanga (Coron)-Cebu
- PR 2965/2966 Manila-Busuanga (Coron)-Manila
- PR 2963/2964 Manila-Busuanga (Coron)-Manila
Customers affected by the cancellations may opt to convert their tickets to travel credits, rebook or reroute, and refund.
To know more, kindly visit and contact PAL at (+632) 8539-0000 / (+632) 8855-8888.
Cebu Pacific:
- DG 6031/6032: Manila – San Jose – Manila
- DG 6177/6178: Manila – Masbate – Manila
- DG 6193/6194: Manila – Legazpi (Daraga) – Manila
- DG 6118: Naga – Manila
- 5J 321/322: Manila – Legazpi (Daraga) – Manila
- 5J 325/326: Manila – Legazpi (Daraga) – Manila
- 5J 821/822: Manila – Virac – Manila
- 5J 196/197: Manila – Cauayan – Manila
- 5J 506/507: Manila – Tuguegarao – Manila
According to Cebu Pacific, affected passengers were informed via email and provided options such as free rebooking, travel funds, and refunds.
For additional information, contact Cebu Pacific.
AirAsia:
- Z2 223/224: Manila – Caticlan – Manila
- Z2 315/316: Manila – Iloilo -Manila
Passengers for the following flights may avail of the standard recovery options: free change of flights, credit account, and full refund, AirAsia said.
“Adjustments to certain flight schedules are necessary to ensure the safety and comfort of our guests and crew,” AirAsia Philippines Communications & Public Affairs Head and First Officer Steve F. Dailisan said.
Travelers may contact AirAsia via their website. – Almira Louise S. Martinez