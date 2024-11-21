THE PHILIPPINES must focus on strengthening its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities before establishing regulations for the use of the technology, an expert said.

“I don’t think that’s a conversation we should be having because we don’t have any AI capabilities as a country yet,” Ideaspace Ventures Executive Director Jay Fajardo told BusinessWorld on Monday.

“We shouldn’t be exerting too much of our energy trying to put together regulatory frameworks for something that doesn’t exist. It doesn’t make any sense,” he added.

Mr. Fajardo said the government must prioritize supporting AI practitioners, startups, and technologies.

“Let’s focus on building our strength in AI first then we can start thinking about ethical use,” he said.

“Everything’s becoming AI-powered, so it’s not a question of should we, but can we and when should we do it,” Mr. Fajardo added.

The Philippines has no regulatory framework for the use of AI.

House Bill 7396 filed by Surigao del Norte 2nd District Rep. Robert Ace S. Barbers proposes the creation of a regulatory body called the Artificial Intelligence Development Authority to oversee the development and deployment of AI in the country.

The 2024 Work Trend Index released by Microsoft Corp. and LinkedIn showed that 86% of Filipino knowledge workers use AI at work, higher than the global average of 75%. Despite the demand, only 30% of Filipino AI users receive training on its proper use in a specific role or function, along with prompts. — A.L.S. Martinez