A BILL that seeks to extend the validity of motor vehicle registration has been filed at the House of Representatives.

House Bill No. 10696 by Las Piñas Rep. Camille A. Villar will extend the registration of brand-new vehicles to five years from three years and new motorcycles to three years from one year.

It also extends the validity period for renewed vehicle registration to three years for cars aged five to seven years, while the registration of motorcycles aged three to seven years will be valid for two years.

“I recognize the predicament of motor vehicle owners who troop to renewal centers every year to renew their motor vehicle registrations,” Ms. Villar said in a statement on Thursday. “This annual occurrence entails the use of precious time and resources, both financial and nonfinancial.” — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio