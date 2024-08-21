THE DEPARTMENT of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) uses several indicators to identify potential beneficiaries of state aid, Social Welfare Secretary Rex T. Gatchalian said on Wednesday.

The agency also uses nonmonetary indicators because data from the local statistics agency are not enough to map out Filipinos in need of assistance, he told a House of Representatives budget hearing.

“If we only use pure data from the Philippine Statistics Authority and National Economic and Development Authority, then the data would remain faceless,” he said in Filipino. “In the department, it’s not just numbers that give faces to them, which is why we include nonmonetary indicators.” — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio