THE PHILIPPINE Supreme Court on Tuesday said it is eyeing the next Shari’ah special bar exams in May or June next year.

“In line with the strategic plan for judicial innovations 2022-2027 on technological adaptivity, the court will continue to conduct the [exams] digitally at designated local testing centers throughout the country,” Justice Antonio T. Kho, Jr., who heads the exams, said in a statement.

He said the tribunal might hold the inaugural exams covering Islamic law through an international testing center in the Middle East for Filipino Muslims overseas. Three recent takers from Saudi Arabia passed the exam.

The Philippine Judicial Academy and the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos will conduct the 2024 Shari’ah training Seminar on Sept. 16 to Dec. 13 at select training sites nationwide. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana