THE DEPARTMENT of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Monday said nine of 73 Filipino human trafficking victims arrived from Laos on Sunday evening.

They were first to be rescued from alleged scam syndicates at the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone, Bokeo Province in Laos.

The workers were forced to work as scammers despite the initial promise that they would work as customer service agents in Thailand, DMW said in a statement.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac said the nine workers would receive full government support, both in seeking justice and rebuilding their lives.

The rescue operation for the trafficking survivors was led by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

The DMW, together with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration and Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking member agencies, will provide financial assistance, psychosocial support and legal assistance, he said.

Mr. Cacdac earlier said DMW would work with the Department of Justice (DoJ) and the victims to identify their recruiters and file charges.

“We will work with the DoJ in terms of filing the necessary charges,” Mr. Cacdac said at a news briefing at the weekend.

“We will get the statements of the victims to pinpoint those who recruited them in the Philippines, and file the necessary charges in partnership with the DoJ,” he added in mixed English and Filipino.

DMW is also coordinating with the DFA to monitor Filipinos in Laos in the absence of a Migrant Workers Office in the country.

The Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone is at the tri-border area of Laos, Myanmar and Thailand, known for a range of illicit and criminal activities, including online fraud operations that rely on trafficked labor, The Diplomat wrote in an Aug. 14 article. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana