ACT-CIS Rep. Erwin T. Tulfo is facing another disqualification complaint over his libel case, his citizenship, and for the violation of the political dynasty provision of the 1987 Constitution.

In a pleading filed before the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Tuesday, petitioners Berteni C. Causing and Graft-Free Philippines Foundation, Inc., alleged Mr. Tulfo is still suffering from the 20-year disqualification caused by the moral turpitude in four counts of libel.

“He is disqualified from running for Senator in the May 12, 2025, elections because he was convicted of four (4) counts of libel that became final after these were affirmed by the Supreme Court,” the 28-paged complaint read, noting the lawmaker’s libel lawsuit in 2008.

It also alleged Mr. Tulfo should be disqualified as he is not a Filipino citizen but an American one.

“Erwin claimed he did not renounce his US citizenship because he claimed he was not considered a US citizen by the US Embassy officials when he surrendered his US passport that he had been using under the name Erich Sylvester Tulfo,” it read.

“In other words, he admitted he was holding a US citizenship under the name Erich Sylvester Tulfo since 1991,” it noted.

They also accused the lawmaker of violating the political dynasty prohibition of the 1987 Constitution as his other brother is an incumbent senator, while one is also running for a senatorial post.

Mr. Tulfo said they have not yet received a copy of the complaint.

“But as part of the justice process in our country, I am ready to answer the complaint filed by Causing, who is a lawyer at the Supreme Court disbarred and Comelec declared as a nuisance candidate in the 2025 senatorial election,” he said in mixed English and Filipino in a statement.

“I will respect his right to file a complaint and leave the Comelec to judge,” he added.

The lawmaker and his brothers faced his first disqualification complaint last week, citing violations of anti-dynasty provisions.

Mr. Tulfo and his brother, Bienvenido, are the leading contenders in the 2025 Senatorial race, according to surveys by the Social Weather Station. They are ranked first and fourth, respectively.

Up for grabs in the May 12 elections are 317 congressional seats and thousands of local posts. The biggest battle will be for 12 spots in the 24-seat Senate, a chamber packed with political heavyweights and wielding outsized influence. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana