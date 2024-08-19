THE UNITED Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has partnered with the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation to improve disaster risk safeguards for Filipino children.

The partnership will focus on improving social protection, health, education, climate-resilient water, sanitation and hygiene,” UNICEF said in a statement on Monday.

“UNICEF Philippines is working with decision-makers to improve policies and budgeting on high-quality, inclusive, climate-smart and shock-responsive social services for children,” it said.

The partnership will also seek to increase resilience, capacities and awareness on business-led and child-centered humanitarian actions at the regional, national and sub-national levels, it added. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz