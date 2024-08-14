A DEAL on collaborative research between the University of the Philippines (UP) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) would not violate academic freedom, its president said on Wednesday.

The AFP “won’t curtail academic freedom because UP researchers can choose and define their specific terms of engagement,” UP President Angelo A. Jimenez said in a statement.

He added that UP had worked with the defense sector “as part of a whole-of-society engagement to help inform public policy, influence thinking and improve lives through UP’s renowned scholarship.”

On Aug. 8, UP and the AFP signed a declaration of cooperation to lay down the initial framework for future projects on collaborative research, publications and capacity-building initiatives.

Mr. Jimenez said the Center for Integrative Development Studies is free to pursue research interests with the AFP in areas relevant to UP’s role, mission and mandate. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana