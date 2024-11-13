THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said it stands ready to support Filipinos in the United States, including undocumented overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), facing potential mass deportation tied to upcoming shifts in US immigration policies under President-elect Donald John Trump.

About 370,000 undocumented Filipino immigrants may be affected by the proposed mass deportation of the returning American president, the agency said on Wednesday.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac, in a statement, said a whole-of-government team is in place to support possible deportees, under President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s directive.

“We will continuously coordinate with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and with the US authorities on monitoring the developments on the ground,” he added. “Rest assured that DMW, along with its partner agencies, is ready to provide support and assistance to our OFWs.”

In coordination with the DFA and through its attached agency, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, the DMW has established financial, medical, and legal support mechanisms, including the AKSYON and Emergency Repatriation Funds. These funds will ensure that returning Filipinos receive immediate assistance.

The AKSYON Fund will provide financial and reintegration support for deportees, while other government agencies will contribute additional resources. The National Reintegration Center for OFWs will assist returnees in job retooling, reskilling, and finding employment, in partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment, Department of Trade and Industry, and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority.

During Mr. Trump’s previous administration, 300,000 undocumented immigrants were deported annually, with over 3,500 of them being Filipinos, peaking at 503 in 2018. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana