THE PHILIPPINES’ anti-graft court has acquitted for insufficient evidence former officials of Tukuran, Zamboanga del Sur of corruption charges stemming from the purchase of heavy machinery worth P9.45 million in 2011.

In a 95-page decision promulgated on Aug. 13, the Sandiganbayan Sixth Division found former Tukuran Municipal Mayor Francisvic S. Villamero and nine other municipal officials not guilty of graft because prosecutors failed to prove their guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

“Undue injury to the government or any party was not established,” Associate Justice Sarah Jane T. Fernandez said in the ruling. “While there may have been allegations of overpricing, this was not proved during the trial.”

While prosecutors failed to prove “corrupt intent,” the contract award to the private contractor was done with “gross inexcusable negligence,” the court said. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio