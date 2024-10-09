THE PHILIPPINES’ anti-graft court’s dismissal of a 37-year-old lawsuit by the government against the estate of late former president and dictator Ferdinand E. Marcos, Sr. and former first Lady Imelda R. Marcos reeks of impunity, a party-list nominee said on Wednesday, noting that political candidates are now more motivated to run for public office in a bid to skirt accountability after the ruling.

Kabataan party-list group first nominee Renee Louise M. Co said the Sandiganbayan’s dismissal of an ill-gotten wealth case against the Marcoses exposed how public office has been abused as a tool to escape the long arm of the law.

In a 30-page resolution promulgated on Oct. 4, the Sandiganbayan Second Division dismissed the case against the Marcoses and an alleged crony, citing inordinate delay and violation of due process.

“Following the recent Sandiganbayan [resolution]… cases against the Marcoses have been dismissed by the courts since [President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.] took office in Malacañang,” she said in a statement in mixed English and Filipino.

“This is the only election promise he has kept — clearing his family name.”

In 2023, Mr. Marcos told the World Economic Forum that his entry into politics was motivated by the need to defend the Marcos family’s name after a 1986 revolution that toppled his namesake’s nearly two-decade dictatorship. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio