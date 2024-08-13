LEPTOSPIROSIS cases in Metro Manila have risen by 17% to 255 on July 7-20, from 217 cases a week earlier, according to the Department of Health (DoH).

Nationwide cases hit 2,115 from Jan. 1 to Aug. 3 with 224 deaths, the agency said in a statement.

Cases on Jan. 1 to Aug. 3 could be 23% lower than a year earlier, it noted.

“DoH epidemiologists continue to be cautious in interpreting trends as there may be late reports,” it said, noting that the incubation period of leptospirosis ranges from two to 30 days, with a clinically observed average of seven to 14 days.

Metro Manila and nearby provinces were submerged in flood waters brought by Super Typhoon Carina and the southwest monsoon last month, killing dozens and forcing hundreds of thousands to flee.

Health Secretary Teodoro J. Herbosa said they would discuss with the Department of Education “how to teach children early on that they should not swim in flood waters.”

“I’d also like to discuss with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority how to improve solid waste management, because rats live in garbage and rats are the reason for leptospirosis,” he added.

The agency said antibiotic prophylaxis against leptospirosis is widely available by prescription.

“The price freeze for Doxycycline stays until Sept. 23, and there are free capsules nationwide at government health centers and hospitals,” it said.

“Those who had contact with flood waters should not wait for symptoms to appear. Consult a doctor or health center immediately.”

Meanwhile, the agency said the country had posted 136,161 dengue cases as of Aug. 3, 33% higher than a year earlier.

Fewer dengue deaths have been recorded this year at 364, compared with 401 a year ago, it said.

Fewer deaths despite more dengue cases showed that people were seeking treatment and hospitals were managing cases better, DoH said. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza