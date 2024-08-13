A CONGRESSMAN on Monday filed a bill on mandatory drug tests for all elected officials, including the President, every six months.

House Bill (HB) No. 10744 by Davao City Rep. Paolo Z. Duterte also encourages election candidates to undergo voluntary drug testing 90 days before the elections.

“It is imperative that public officials and government employees be the very first to uphold such constitutional mandate by submitting themselves towards accountability measures,” he said in a statement on Monday, citing the need for a law that will deter drug use among government officials. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio