THE OMBUDSMAN has dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice L. Guo from her post for grave misconduct for allegedly harboring an illegal offshore gaming operator in her town.

In an order made public on Tuesday, Ombudsman Samuel R. Matires said the mayor would forfeit Ms. Guo’s retirement benefits and will be banned from public office.

“The series of acts are interconnected, leaving no other conclusion than that they were committed by Guo with ulterior motive or self-interest,” according to a copy of the 11-page order.

Nicole Rose Margaret D. Jamilla, one of Ms. Guo’s laywers, did not immediately reply to a Viber message seeking comment.

The order stemmed from a petition from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) accusing Ms. Guo and other local officials of grave misconduct, serious dishonesty, gross neglect of duty and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

Ms. Guo has denied all the allegations against her. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana