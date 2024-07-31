THE GOVERNMENT should build flood water infrastructure that would divert water from the Sierra Madre Mountain range away from Metro Manila, Public Works Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan told congressmen on Wednesday.

“The main component [of the flood management project]… is how we can mitigate the flow of floodwaters from the watershed of Sierra Madre that would go through Metro Manila,” he said at a House of Representatives hearing.

The project would cost about P351.2 billion, according to a presentation by Mr. Bonoan. Of the amount, P198.44 billion will fund the construction and improvement of flood infrastructure along the Pasig River and Marikina River. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio