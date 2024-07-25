THE DEPARTMENT of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Thursday said it would accommodate those with postponed passport renewal and application appointments at its Metro Manila, Central Luzon and Calabarzon offices starting Friday up to Aug. 26 after Super Typhoon Carina.

The presidential palace on Wednesday suspended work in all government offices in the three regions due to flooding caused by the typhoon and monsoon rains.

Metro Manila, which is composed of 16 cities and one municipality and home to at least 13 million people, was placed under a state of calamity. — John Victor D. Ordoñez