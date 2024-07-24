THE PHILIPPINES posted the fastest-growing HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) epidemic in the Asia-Pacific region, according to a United Nations (UN) body, citing the rising cases among young Filipinos.

There were six times more HIV infections in the Philippines last year than there were in 2010, Eamonn Murphy, regional director of UNAIDS Asia Pacific and Eastern Europe Central Asia division, told an online news briefing on Wednesday.

“That’s primarily due to… men who have sex with men,” particularly among young people, he added.

Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome-related deaths in the country have spiked seven times since 2010, Mr. Murphy said. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio