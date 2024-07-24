Motorcycle taxi (MC) providers waive commissions, advise booking discretion amid the rains brought about by typhoon Carina.

“We are waiving our commissions today for bikers who may need to continue working, providing them with the necessary support during this difficult time,” Angkas said in a statement emailed to BusinessWorld on July 24.

It is also issuing advisories to both commuters and riders on flooded areas to avoid, as well as giving real-time weather updates to its riders, the statement said.

“For those who must go out or for those stranded and needing to go home, we advise them to request raincoats from their bikers to ensure they are adequately protected,” the email continued.

“In light of the potential risk of leptospirosis and other waterborne diseases, we continue to provide our riders with information on preventive measures,” Angkas added. “We encourage them to avoid wading through floodwaters and to seek medical attention immediately if they exhibit any symptoms.”

JoyRide, meanwhile, said that its driver-partners have been advised to observe precautions should they decide to operate and accept passengers.

“In light of the heavy rains and expected flooding, drivers are advised to observe safety and discretion if they intend to receive bookings,” said its senior vice president Jose Emmanuel Eala in a July 24 Viber message to BusinessWorld.

MOVE IT, on the other hand, asked for understanding for passengers who might experience a delay in booking a ride today and in the following days.

“Ang aming safety team ay nakatutok sa kalagayan at kaligtasan ng ating mga active na rider-partners at mga pasaherong nag-bobook sa ating platform (Our safety team is ensuring the safety of its rider-partners and passengers),” it said in its official statement on July 24.

“Ang ating mga Ka-MOVE IT rider-partners na naapektuhan ng kasalukuyang kalamidad ay makakatanggap ng tulong mula sa MOVE IT bilang bahagi ng ating MOVE IT Malasakit Program,” the statement shared on Viber said.

“Itong calamity assistance ay isa sa ating mga hakbangin upang masigurado ang welfare ng ating calamity-stricken rider communities (Our rider-partners who are affected by the calamity will receive assistance from MOVE IT as part of its MOVE IT Malasakit Program. This assistance is a way to safeguard the welfare of our calamity-stricken rider communities),” the statement added.

MOVE IT also advised passengers for whom commuting is unavoidable to bring safety gear such as raincoats.

All MC taxi providers said their emergency hotlines are open to help when needed. – Patricia B. Mirasol