THE PHILIPPINE government should seek more partnerships with the private sector to boost the country’s digital infrastructure especially in far-flung areas, according to the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI).

“To ensure a smooth digitalization process, authorities should prioritize investment in infrastructure development, enhance digital skills of the workforce and strengthen the regulatory framework,” PCCI President Enunina V. Mangio told BusinessWorld in a Viber message in reaction to President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s State of the Nation Address on Tuesday.

“Most rural areas still lack reliable and high-speed internet connections, hindering digital inclusion,” she said. “Reforms are needed to allow the private sector put this information-communication infrastructure in place.” — John Victor D. Ordoñez