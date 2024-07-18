THE BUREAU of Internal Revenue (BIR) on Thursday said it had confiscated a vending machine that sells illicit vapor products.

In a statement, the bureau said the products were being sold for P500 each.

“Selling illicit vape is illegal, whether the same is through vending machines or online stores,” BIR Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui, Jr. said in the statement. “The BIR will confiscate and raid any illicit vape products.”

The bureau said two informants reported the products through Mr. Lumagui’s Facebook page. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz