THE PHILIPPINE Business for Education (PBEd) on Thursday said local government units (LGUs) should prioritize skill development as artificial intelligence (AI) threatens job security.

“As technological advancements continue to reshape the workforce landscape, the need to invest in the skills development of our people is even more pronounced, especially for our young workforce entrants,” PBEd Deputy Executive Director for Programs Hanibal E. Camua said in a statement. “The job market today is very different — this evolution underscores the importance of adapting and equipping young individuals with the right skills to boost their potential.” — Chloe Mari A. Hufana