THE SENATE energy committee will tackle measures that seek to develop indigenous natural gas (natgas) when Congress resumes sessions next week, as the Philippines tries to boost its power generation capacity.

“We have to explore what solutions are available, long-term solutions to power outages and one of them is our own natural gas,” Senator Pilar Juliana “Pia” S. Cayetano, who heads the committee, said in a statement on Wednesday.

She said the government should look for ways to attract foreign companies to invest in the exploration of the country’s gas resources.

Also on Wednesday, the Center for Energy, Ecology and Development called on the government to phase out fossil fuels and focus on developing renewable energy sources.

“Renewable energy solutions are attainable, but the government has interests to earn from their coal-fired plants and fossil fuels,” Krishna Arriola, a climate activist from the center, told a news briefing.

“Our call is a true transition to renewable energy to phase out fossil fuels and not just moratoriums on coal.” — John Victor D. Ordoñez