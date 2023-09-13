A SPECIAL Senate committee will craft a Philippine map that would assert the country’s claim over territories in the South China Sea as a response to China’s recent so-called 10-dash line map, a senator said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Senator Francis N. Tolentino said the Senate Special Committee on Maritime and Admiralty Zones will hold five hearings this month to decide on which areas of the disputed waterway would be included in the map.

“The West Philippine Sea will be institutionalized,” he said in Filipino. “We will add Benham Rise, Philippine Rise and other areas, one time big time.”

The Benham Rise, locally known as Philippine Rise is located east of northern Philippines and is said to be abundant in marine species and has untapped mineral resources and gas deposits.

Mr. Tolentino said on Tuesday that the committee would hold its first meeting on Thursday to discuss measures seeking to establish Philippine maritime zones, archipelagic sea lanes, and boosting the country’s archipelagic defense.

China recently released a 2023 version of its standard map, featuring a 10-dash line. The Philippines, Vietnam, India and Taiwan have criticized the map for covering regions beyond China’s borders and claiming most of the South China Sea.

The Philippines has filed a protest regarding the new map, which was published by China’s Ministry of Natural Resources, Philippine Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Daniel R. Espiritu told a palace briefing last month.

China claims the South China Sea almost in its entirety based on a 1940s map which a United Nations-backed tribunal said in 2016 is illegal. — John Victor D. Ordoñez