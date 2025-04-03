Ippudo introduces stylish ramen bar

1 of 2

Mixing heritage with innovation

IPPUDO in Uptown Mall, Bonifacio Global City (BGC), has gone through a makeover and has been rebranded as Ippudo Ramen Bar. In addition to the renovation, they’ve added quite a few things to the menu, from cocktails and sushi to more side dishes and new desserts.

“The ramen bar is kind of a notch above, like an Ippudo ‘Plus,’” said Michael Concepcion, business development head and creative director for Standard Hospitality Group, which has brought many Japanese brands to the Philippines.

“It’s still rooted in the heritage and history of making good ramen, but more modern and high-energy, where friends can have some highballs and order small plates and chat under the dim lights,” Mr. Concepcion said.

EXCLUSIVE DISHES

During a media preview on March 27, we tasted the exclusive menu items not found in other Ippudo branches.

The Salmon Soy Ginger Sashimi, coated with a bold mix of soy and ginger, is perfect as a palate opener, especially with the orange segments that come with it. Its counterpart among the sushi, the Goma-E Salmon Roll, gives a torched spin on the minced salmon, paired with fried tofu, spinach, and rice rolled into a creamy bite.

All the sushi items were developed by Koyo, a handroll concept by New York-based specialist Mark Manaloto.

Many guests tried out the highball cocktails, the popular choice being the classic. But an unexpected favorite was the gari (pickled ginger) highball, its unusual component giving it a tangy yet refreshing taste. Also on the drinks menu are Sapporo draft beer, Bombvinos wine, and Dassai sake.

For the cold plates, the Charred Edamame prevailed as a solid pairing with the cocktails. Though it has the expected green soybean taste, the lemon vinaigrette, roasted nori flakes, and togarashi spice powder used in the dish elevate it to a nice snack.

The Hanetsuki Gyoza was a popular order, the usual pork and shrimp gyoza dumplings given a crispy golden skirt, but it’s the ponzu sauce and garlicky olive oil that make it addictive to eat.

We opted to try the White Chicken Yuzu Ramen for our main dish, this iteration not being found in any other Ippudo branch, and it didn’t disappoint. The yuzu-infused pork broth gave the tender chicken meat a brighter, zesty tone. Some may not be used to tasting citrus in ramen, but it actually provides a lovely balance to the meal.

Finally, for dessert, we ordered the Classic Tiramisu, which comes in a cute, minimalist wooden box from which you scoop up the soft cake. The tiramisu’s coffee soak is not overdone, blending well with the mascarpone cream and cocoa powder dusting. For a new dessert item, it checks all the boxes right out of the gate.

HERITAGE AND INNOVATION

The concept of the Ippudo Ramen Bar is to provide a “well-rounded, modern dining experience that honors Japanese culinary heritage while embracing contemporary innovation,” said Mr. Concepcion.

He pointed out that the design of the branch, done in collaboration with Hong Kong-based architecture firm DEFT, showcases that balance, featuring “clean lines, warm textures, and a dynamic yet inviting atmosphere.”

Though Ippudo in Japan started back in 1985 and was brought to the Philippines in 2011, it is innovation that will “keep it going for many more years to come,” he added.

Asked why the group chose to transform the BGC branch over others, Mr. Concepcion went into detail on their expansion strategy.

“We trimmed it down and made this Ippudo Ramen Bar, to match BGC’s vibe of having malls but also a nice, street-level atmosphere,” he explained. The space next door, still under construction, will be taken by one of their other Japanese brands.

He mentioned that his father John Concepcion, chief executive officer of the Standard Hospitality Group, taught him that growing a business is not always about being aggressive.

“We want to grow and scale our business, but we’re focusing on making sure that our concepts are timeless. We’re not looking to make things that will come and go,” the younger Mr. Concepcion said.

According to him, Ippudo Ramen Bar is really “the sum of its parts,” with the details making the whole experience special.

“Start off with a highball, have our edamame, engage in conversation, get some gyoza, share a bowl of ramen. It’s social, it’s friendly, it’s shared. We designed it to be an experiential dining concept,” he said.

Ippudo Ramen Bar is located on the ground floor of Uptown Mall in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. — Brontë H. Lacsamana