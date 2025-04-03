Dining In/Out (04/03/25)

1 of 6

Singapore’s Chef Fung opens at World Kitchens

CHEF Fung Chi Keung, the man behind restaurants like Taste Paradise, Kai Garden, and Kai Duck, is opening Chef Fung Private Kitchen at World Kitchens in Gateway Mall 2, Cubao, Quezon City. As Group Executive Chef for the Paradise Group, he launched award-winning concepts and earned top honors including a Gold Medal at the Food and Hospitality Asia’s Imperial Challenge in 2012. While the full menu of Chef Fung Private Kitchen is still under wraps, expect some of Chef Fung’s signature dishes to reach Manila including his Peking Duck, served with five unique wraps and five dipping sauces. This dish is enjoyed with a choice of Original, Pumpkin, Spinach, Bamboo Charcoal, or Beetroot wraps, and Traditional, Black Pepper, Sesame, Seafood, or Special Mixed sauces. Another signature dish to watch out for is Classic Superior Shark’s Fin, a hot bowl of flavorful Supreme Broth accompanied with a crispy spring roll and served in a stone pot. Chef Fung Private Kitchen is opening soon at World Kitchens, located at Gateway Mall 2 in Araneta City.

Okada gives a peek of Executive Lounge

NESTLED on the 19th floor of Okada Manila, the Executive Lounge in the resort offers views of Manila Bay, world-class amenities, and a curated ambiance. Access to the Executive Lounge is available to guests staying in the Executive Suite, Garden Suite, Manila Bay Suite, Celebrity Suite, Presidential Suite, or Villas. “Our Executive Lounge is just one of the many reasons why Okada Manila is a six-time Forbes five-star integrated resort,” said Rob Scott, vice-president for hotel operations. “This unique and exclusive space offers guests exceptional service and topnotch amenities which empower them to work and unwind seamlessly.” This 600-square-meter space has floor-to-ceiling windows which frame the sunset. There one can have breakfast, all-day snacks, and evening cocktails, and on select nights there are live music performances. The Executive Lounge’s meeting rooms can be booked for intimate meetings, while extra guests can also enjoy the lounge with an add-on rate for each person. For inquiries, e-mail RestaurantReservation@okadamanila.com or call 8555-5799.

Starbucks and Peanuts join forces

STARBUCKS and Peanuts have come together to launch a global brand partnership that celebrates kindness, coffee, and community. Starbucks stores are introducing an exclusive line of Peanuts-inspired merchandise, food and beverages. This collaboration will feature the Peanuts gang, as well as the Snoopy persona, Joe Kind Snoopy, available exclusively at Starbucks. The Joe Kind Snoopy encourages people to connect through the simple, everyday acts of kindness. The collaboration is available throughout April, which is Starbucks Global Month of Good. For the past 15 years, Starbucks employees have dedicated their time to volunteering with local non-profit organizations throughout April. In stores across the Philippines, Starbucks customers will enjoy new beverages, merchandise, and an exclusive Starbucks card. Starbucks customers are encouraged to join the kindness movement on social media with #GlobalMonthofGood. The global partnership between Starbucks and Peanuts, features exclusive, limited-edition Joe Kind Snoopy merchandise including reusable cups, tumblers, water bottles, tote bags, and gift cards. Special drinks are the Joe Kind Snoopy Chocolate and Caramel Oatmilk Frappuccino, a creamy blend of vanilla syrup and chocolate chips with a combination of chocolate and caramel sauces, topped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce, and a Joe Kind Snoopy chocolate topper (available in blended coffee and cream formats); and the Joe Kind Snoopy Chocolate and Caramel Oatmilk Latte, built with an espresso base, a drizzle of caramel and chocolate sauces on the sides of the cup, milk and topped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce, and a Joe Kind Snoopy chocolate topper (available in hot and iced).

Watermelon cocktail tops drink tilt

BARTENDER Clyde Ferrer bested over 20 other professional beverage contenders to claim the Dewar’s Highball Challenge National Championship title in the Philippines. Mr. Ferrer, from the Hospitality Management Program of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) School of Hotel, Restaurant, and Institution Management, topped the contest with an innovative cocktail dubbed “What if…” The winning drink, headlined by Dewar’s 12-year-old scotch whiskey, has carbonated watermelon juice, lemon extract, watermelon seed orgeat, and balsamic vinegar. “It takes inspiration from my childhood, wherein watermelons as a snack became a cherished ritual as my parents opted for healthier options rather than junk food,” he said. The drink is called so because, “What if 50 years from now, I can no longer taste the real watermelon I loved as a kid?” he said. “What if, in the future, watermelons are engineered or faked, and that pure, natural sweetness is lost?” He represented Fat Cat, a jazz and cocktail bar in Makati, at the competition. He was mentored by its owner, Ron Cruz, and bar manager and head bartender Vernie Peña. “The drink revolves on how I can focus on the flavors of a watermelon with a twist of sustainability,” he explained. As the Philippine titleholder, Mr. Ferrer received a cash prize plus the opportunity to represent the country at the special Dewar’s Highball Challenge tour in Tokyo, together with fellow national champions from India, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Healthy Options’ 35th store has fresh market concept

HEALTHY OPTIONS opens its 35th store at the Greenhills Mall, where it is introducing a fresh market concept designed by the French agency, Stories. Adding to the store’s modern vibe are Healthy Options’ first self-checkout counters. San Juan mayor Francis Zamora led the ribbon-cutting, joined by founder and Chief Executive Officer Romy Sia and Chief Operating Officer Belle Sison. Baking Therapy, the all-natural bakery by Healthy Options, unveiled its largest café inside the new Greenhills store. They offer a wide variety of guilt-free options, including artisanal gluten-free bread, no-sugar-added pastries, and other wholesome treats. The new store is located on the ground floor of Greenhills Mall, across Hoshino Coffee.

Jollibee offers treats for summer

JOLLIBEE is now offering Summer Saya Treats, rolling out the campaign with a series of sulit (bargain) offers and must-try deals. Ongoing until April 30 is the Summer Delights with Umbrella Promo in which customers can get a limited-edition Jollibee Umbrella for P149 with any value meal purchase paired with choice of Summer Delights: Mango Jelly Sundae, Cookies & Cream Sundae, or Iced Mocha. It is available at participating Jollibee stores nationwide via dine-in, take-out, and drive-through. Also available until April 30 at all branches, customers can get a Free Soda Float upgrade when they buy a Crunchy Chicken Sandwich with Fries & Drink for P125 (saving P25 in the process). From April 1 to 20, Jollibee offers Lenten Deals with the Visita Iglesia Digital Map. For those observing Lenten traditions, Jollibee offers a meat-free option with its Tuna Pie with Fries & Drink for P145 (saving P12). Plus, consumers can access Jollibee’s Visita Iglesia Digital Map featuring recommended and notable churches.