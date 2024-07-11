COTABATO CITY — Rescuers were still searching for two grade school students swept away by rampaging floods that hit four Bangsamoro towns on Tuesday night, according to the Office of Civil Defense.

The floods destroyed hundreds of houses and ravaged swaths of agricultural lands.

The agency and Ministry of Social Services and Development and local governments in Matanog in Maguindanao del Sur and in Malabang, Balabagan and Kapatagan, all in Lanao del Sur, were distributing aid to about 10,000 villagers affected by the calamity.

The floods that hit the predominantly Moro villages were preceded by torrential rains early on Tuesday. — John Felix M. Unson