A CONGRESSMAN on Tuesday filed a resolution seeking to investigate the geopolitical implications of allowing the deployment of the United States’ Typhon missile launcher from Philippine soil.

“The presence of such advanced weaponry on Philippine soil may escalate tensions in the region and potentially compromise the country’s neutrality in international conflicts,” Party-list Rep. Arlene D. Brosas said in House Resolution No. 1796.

The US brought the mid-range missile system for the annual Balikatan or shoulder-to-shoulder military exercises with the Philippines earlier this year. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio