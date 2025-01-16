A BILL seeking to modernize the Philippine defense establishment by overhauling the mandate and authority of the Department of National Defense (DND) was filed at the House of Representatives last month.

Laws governing the DND and the military were promulgated in the 1930s, according to House Bill (HB) No. 11208. “The statutes that govern these agencies, however, were promulgated way back from the Commonwealth.”

“It is incumbent upon this Chamber to provide the legislative basis for a comprehensive national defense policy reflective of the current security situation in both the regional and the international stage,” according to the bill’s explanatory note, which was filed by Batangas Rep. Gerville R. Luistro on Dec. 16.

The government is currently modernizing its military assets and defense capabilities amid Chinese incursions into Philippine maritime waters.

“The defense establishment shall be maintained to maximize its effectiveness for guarding against external and internal threats to national peace and security,” the bill stated.

The DND should formulate the country’s defense policies, strategies, plans, and programs for the sake of preserving Philippine sovereignty, according to the bill.

It should also craft a self-reliant defense posture to “guarantee the enhancement of responsive and progressive capabilities and maximum utilization of resources.”

Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. in Oct. 2024 signed into law a measure requiring the government to pursue a defense posture reliant on local manufacturers to enable the country to develop technologies capable of countering “unconventional threats.”

The Defense department should also implement Manila’s military treaties and security commitments with other countries, according to HB No. 11208.

“The [DND] is hereby authorized to enter into, make, perform, and carry out contracts of every class, kind, and description which are necessary or incidental to the performance of its mandate… with any person, firm or corporation, public or private, and with foreign government entities,” the bill stated.

The purchasing of military equipment would also be exempted from procurement laws “when the acquisition… involves special defense equipment.”

“All acquisition of defense materiel by the Department and its bureaus shall be exempt from import and other licenses imposed by other agencies of the government,” it added. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio