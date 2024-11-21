THE PHILIPPINES’ anti-graft court has acquitted a public official of a municipality in Cebu province of graft in connection to the alleged procurement of overpriced fertilizers in 2005, citing failure to prove guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

In a 28-page decision, the Sandiganbayan Special Fifth Division cleared former Consolacion municipality treasurer Lecelie J. Placibe of graft over the procurement of 166 bottles of fertilizers, which state auditors found to be overpriced by eight-fold.

“The prosecution failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt, with moral certainty, that the crime charged was committed by accused Placibe,” Associate Justice Rafael R. Lagos stated in the Nov. 19 ruling.

State prosecutors failed to establish “with certainty” that the purchased fertilizer bottles were overpriced, neither did they make the case that Ms. Placibe acted with “corrupt intent” during the procurement, the court said. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio