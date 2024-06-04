THE COMMISSION on Audit (CoA) has flagged the municipal government of Maragondon, Cavite over unliquidated cash advances from confidential funds totaling P6.2 million between 2009 and 2014.

The cash advances for confidential funds made in 2009, 2010, 2013, and 2014 remain outstanding under the local government unit’s 2023 books despite the submission of liquidation reports to CoA.

Whilst these were during the tenure of three different former mayors, the CoA said Maragondon’s accountant should update the municipal’s liquidation of the cash advances for confidential funds.

The municipal government of Maragondon did not immediately respond to a request clarifying the matter.

Local government units are allowed to have confidential funds to bankroll their peace and order and public safety plans.

Meanwhile, state auditors also flagged the local government’s P180,000 worth of cash advances meant for the seminar and traveling expenses of four municipal officials.

“Cash advances for seminar and traveling expenses totaling P180,000.00 of four municipal officials… remained unliquidated in the books of accounts as of Dec. 31, 2023,” CoA said.

CoA auditors recommended that Maragondon’s local government withhold the municipal officials’ salaries until they provide a liquidation report of their cash advances. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio