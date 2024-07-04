SENATOR Maria Imelda “Imee” R. Marcos on Thursday called out the Tariff Commission for failing to consult stakeholders on lowering rice tariffs to 15% from 35%, which farmers said threaten their livelihood.

“As a commission, you need to consult agricultural stakeholders on tariffs,” she said in mixed English and Filipino during a Senate hearing that is looking into the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund.

“Clearly, no new changes were proposed at this hearing, so where did this 15% come from?”

Groups including the Federation of Free Farmers and Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura had opposed the tariff cut, the senator said, citing transcripts of the public hearings in September and October.

Tariff Commissioner Marissa Maricosa A. Paderon said they had invited 192 representatives from farmers groups, but only Alyansa Agrikultura Chairman Ernesto M. Ordoñez had participated in consultative meetings in March last year. — John Victor D. Ordoñez