THE PHILIPPINE government should speed up plans to boost worker adaptability to artificial intelligence (AI) to avoid job losses, a senator said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Senator Emmanuel Joel J. Villanueva said AI could make work life easier and lift productivity.

But the Labor department should work double time to ensure Filipino workers are “technically adept and equipped with crucial skills like critical thinking and problem-solving, otherwise we would just be counting job losses,” he said.

Mr. Villanueva, who used to head the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority or TESDA, cited the need to examine how the country is preparing workers for AI amid a global push for digitalization and the widespread use of Al across industries. — John Victor D. Ordoñez