THE Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) said that 999 employers will be offering over 120,000 positions at its job fair on June 12, Independence Day.

In an online briefing on Wednesday, DoLE’s Information and Publication Service Director IV Raul M. Francia said there will be 25 job fair sites nationwide, with the Philippine Arena in Bulacan set as the main venue.

“Even if you fail to apply for a job at the June 12 job fair, you can still check vacancies online, so we appeal to our job seekers to check our websites regularly,” Mr. Francia said.

DoLE said as of midday Wednesday, there be 95,476 local job openings and 27,509 openings overseas. The top five participating industries are manufacturing, business process outsourcing, the finance industry, and construction.

The Middle East topped the list of overseas destinations for jobseekers.

Mr. Francia added that vaccination for applicants will be available at the various job fair locations, though details have yet to be finalized.

Separately, the Philippines signed two labor cooperation agreements with Germany covering the deployment of Filipino professionals and skilled workers.

The DoLE said in a statement that the German Federal Employment Agency will assist in the recruitment, deployment, and employment of electrical mechanics, hotel receptionists, waiters, and plumbers from the Philippines.

Labor Secretary Silvestre H. Bello III and German Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach also signed a separate Memorandum of Understanding to step up the recruitment of Filipino healthcare professionals in coordination with private recruitment agencies.

DoLE said the agreement will open up work opportunities for biomedical scientists, physiotherapists, and other healthcare specializations.

In April, Mr. Bello said that since 2013, about 1,811 nurses were deployed to Germany under the Triple Win Program, a prior arrangement that aided the recruitment of Filipino nurses to Germany. — John Victor D. Ordoñez