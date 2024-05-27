THE Transportation department is considering the realignment proposal for the Bulacan segment of the Metro Rail Transit 7 (MRT-7).

“The Department of Transportation (DoTr) is studying the best possible alignment for San Jose City,” Jeremy S. Regino, undersecretary for railways, said in a Viber message to BusinessWorld.

The DoTr has said that the MRT-7 project is experiencing delays due to the right-of-way issues particularly in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

Last week, Bulacan province said the possible realignment of MRT-7 went through the required consultation process.

According to the Bulacan government, it has proposed to divert the Quirino highway route as it is considered a key thoroughfare in the area.

The MRT-7 has a total of 14 stations. It will run from Quezon City to San Jose del Monte, Bulacan, and is expected to carry 300,000 passengers daily in its first year, and up to 850,000 passengers a day in its 12th year.

The commuter rail line’s stations are Quezon North Avenue Joint Station, Quezon Memorial Circle, University Avenue, Tandang Sora, Don Antonio, Batasan, Manggahan, Doña Carmen, Regalado, Mindanao Avenue, Quirino, Sacred Heart, Tala, and San Jose del Monte.

The project is run by San Miguel Corp., with the company financing the construction and set to operate the 23-kilometer commuter rail system under a 25-year concession agreement with the government.

The Transportation department has said it is looking at opening the Quezon North Avenue Joint Station to Lagro by the first quarter of 2025.

The full completion of the MRT-7 Bulacan segment is facing some right-of-way issues particularly in its Bulacan segment, the DoTr said, noting that oppositors are saying that the construction will cause heavy traffic flow in the area.

The Bulacan leg of the MRT-7 will not be completed by 2025 as only 12 stations of the commuter rail line will be operating by then, the DoTr said, adding that the new target for the line’s full operations is between 2027 and 2028. — Ashley Erika O. Jose