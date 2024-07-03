THE COUNCIL for the Welfare of Children on Wednesday said a national action plan has been approved that would level up the protection of Filipino children, including the most vulnerable.

The plan, developed with state agencies, civil society, children and development partners including the United Nations Children’s Fund closes the remaining gaps in national strategies and frameworks, the state council said in a statement.

Angelo M. Tapales, executive director of the council, said they are committed to enhancing child protection, amplifying their voices and fortifying resilience against climate change.

UNICEF Country Representative Oyunsaikhan Dendevnorov said the national action plan would ensure that the Philippines would no longer have a fragmented approach in protection children’s rights.

“We are committed to ensuring that the Fourth National Plan of Action for Children is fully implemented. It is not just a plan on paper,” he said in the statement.

The plan places more emphasis on system strengthening. Working on child protection cuts across several line agencies, making coordination even more important in developing joint action plans with clear roles and responsibilities on who does what, the council said. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana