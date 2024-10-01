THE Supreme Court (SC) junked a former Presidential Spokesman’s writ of amparo plea against the House of Representatives Quad-Committee, citing the limitations of the writ.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, SC Spokesperson Camille Sue Mae L. Ting said former president Rodrigo R. Duterte’s spokesman Herminio “Harry” L. Roque, Jr.’s petition for the writ of amparo is incorrect as such writ is only reserved for extralegal killings and enforced disappearances, none of which are present in this case.

Mr. Roque’s daughter Hacintha filed the case before the top court alleging the Quad-Committee’s contempt and detention orders threatened Mr. Roque’s rights to life, liberty, and security.

He did not immediately respond to a Viber message seeking comment.

The tribunal ordered the committee to comment on Mr. Roque’s petition for prohibition within ten days.

The committee ordered the ex-spokesman’s arrest and detention after being cited for contempt the second time for failing to submit subpoenaed documents necessary to the panel’s probe in relation to Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators.

It found evidence linking Mr. Roque to Lucky South 99, an illegal operation in Porac raided last June. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana