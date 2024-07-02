THE DEPARTMENT of Budget and Management (DBM) on Tuesday said it has approved the release of P110 million for the Trade department’s training program for the creative industry.

“This funding will greatly help in empowering our creative industries to scale new heights and contribute significantly to our nation’s economic and cultural revival,” Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman said in a statement.

The fund will back the Philippine Creative Industries Development Council’s programs on talent development and training, incubation and acceleration, networking and promotions, export development, intellectual property, research and development, the establishment of creative clusters and hubs, policy advocacy, and market access. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz