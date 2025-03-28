DAVAO-BASED property developer Damosa Land, Inc. (DLI) said Australian outsourcing firm CloudStaff will open an office at Damosa IT Park.

“CloudStaff’s entry into Damosa IT Park reinforces our vision of making Davao one of the top outsourcing hubs in the country,” DLI President Ricardo F. Lagdameo said in a statement on Thursday.

“More than just providing office spaces, we are enabling companies to operate in an environment that supports business growth, promotes employee well-being, and contributes to the city’s economic expansion,” he added.

Damosa IT Park, located along J. P. Laurel Avenue in Davao City, is the first Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA)-accredited IT park in Southern Mindanao.

Designed to meet the needs of global IT-BPO firms, the park offers PEZA incentives, energy-efficient office spaces, and seamless connectivity, DLI said.

“The integration of modern workspaces, green areas, and accessibility to key commercial and residential hubs ensures that businesses operating in the park benefit from both operational efficiency and employee well-being,” it added.

CloudStaff said it chose Davao for its latest expansion due to its highly skilled workforce, cost-efficient operations, and business-friendly environment.

“We chose Davao as our 14th site in the Philippines because of its rich pool of highly skilled talent, its growing infrastructure, and the strong support from the local community,” said Miki Carbonel, global chief recruitment officer for CloudStaff.

Founded in 2005, CloudStaff initially focused on software development for Western firms.

It now employs 6,000 staff members and contractors across 17 offices worldwide, with operations in the Philippines, India, and Colombia.

DLI said it will continue developing world-class spaces that attract industry leaders and create opportunities for local talent, according to Mr. Lagdameo.

“With Damosa Land at the forefront of Mindanao’s real estate and business transformation, the company remains focused on attracting more global enterprises, creating high-value employment, and positioning Davao as a premier investment hub,” the developer said. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz