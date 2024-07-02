COTABATO CITY — The recent measles outbreak in the Bangsamoro region that infected almost 700 children has been contained, according to a senior health official.

Three children died in the outbreak March to April, Bangsamoro Health Minister Kadil Monera Sinolinding, Jr. told reporters on Tuesday, adding that the vaccination campaign continues.

The outbreak declaration was lifted several weeks ago, he said. “Even so, our vaccination efforts are still on as a mitigation measure.”

Mr. Sinolinding said they have also released the health emergency allowance of health workers in the region’s six provinces and three cities. The allowance was given by the National Government as a special incentive for those who helped protect the local communities from the coronavirus at the height of the pandemic. — John Felix M. Unson